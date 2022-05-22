The Pittsburgh Maulers will try to make it two in a row with a win over New Orleans today.

In a Week six matchup, New Orleans battles the Pittsburgh Maulers. The Maulers are currently in fourth place in the North Division and earned their first win of the season last week.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Orleans Breakers Today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Pittsburgh defeated the Houston Gamblers on a last second touchdown to give the team its first lead of the game with four seconds remaining. The Maulers were led offensively by Vad Lee passing for 170 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Pittsburgh had two receivers combine for 200 yards, Bailey Gaither with 108 yards and two touchdowns and Tre Walker with 92 yards.

The Breakers latest game was a 27-17 loss against the New Jersey Generals. New Orleans started the game off strong where Jerod Fernandez broke a fourth and three into a 43 yard first down. Later in the drive the Breakers were able to kick a 43 yard field goal to take the lead. However, that was the last time the Breakers had the lead.

The teams are halfway through the season and are looking to stay in the top two of the division as those teams will make the playoffs. The playoff games will be held in Canton, OH at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply.