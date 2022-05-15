Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Maulers vs Houston Gamblers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Maulers go for their first win of the year on Sunday night when they take on the Gamblers in USFL action

It has been a tough first season for the Maulers, but Sunday they will look to finally break through and get their first win of the year against the Ramblers.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Houston Gamblers Today:

Match Date: May 15, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Houston Gamblers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Maulers head into Sunday's game 0-4 on the year but were competitive with the 3-1 Generals last week losing 21-13.

They trailed just 14-10 at halftime, but couldn't get the offense going in the second half and took the eight-point loss.

Sunday they will look to be better on offense against a Gamblers team that is just 1-3 on the year.

The Gamblers are on a three-game losing streak, but all three of the losses have been by seven points or less.

They lost by five to the Stallions, one to the Bandits and then seven to the Breakers last weekend.

The record doesn't look good so far, but they have been competitive in all of their games and Sunday they will look to finally get back in the win column against the winless Maulers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Houston Gamblers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
