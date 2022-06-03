How to Watch the Maulers vs. Generals

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Jersey Generals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In north division action, the Generals have a chance to lock up the division with three weeks to go. They'll be taking on the Maulers on Friday night.

There are three weeks to go in the USFL season and the Generals are right on the cusp of clinching the division title. They're taking in the Maulers this week, as teams around the league begin their second lap through division play.

How to Watch the USFL Today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live stream Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Jersey Generals on fuboTV: Get access now! 

These teams first met back in week four with the Generals coming away with a narrow 21-13 win. New Jersey held Pittsburgh to 256 yards and 4.7 yards per play in that game. 

That was one of a number of big-time performances from the Generals' defense this year. The team leads the league in points allowed (16) and yards allowed (254.1) per game.

Currently, the Generals are on a six-game winning streak, making them undefeated since losing in week one. At 6-1, they have a two-game lead over the Stars. With a win this week and a Stars loss, they'd clinch the division title. 

Meanwhile, the Maulers are coming off of a 26-16 loss to the Stallions last week. They ran the ball well in the loss, with running back Madre London carrying the ball 18 times for 99 yards and a score. The defense also made a couple of clutch stops, holding Birmingham to one touchdown on three red-zone trips.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Jersey Generals

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
