How to Watch Michigan Panthers vs New Jersey Generals

The Panthers and Generals kick off Week 2 of the USFL season Friday night. Both Michigan and New Jersey dropped their openers, meaning somebody is walking away from this game with their first win of the season.

How to Watch the USFL Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

The Panthers came up just short in their opener against the Houston Gamblers, falling 17-12. However, things started clicking for the team in the second half — especially defensively as they held the Gamblers to no points for the final 30 minutes.

Linebacker Terry Myrick's performance has him looking like an early star for the Panthers. He was second on the team with eight tackles - all solo - including two tackles for a loss. Myrick was one of the first linebackers drafted in the USFL Draft.

On the other side, the Generals are trying to bounce back after losing a late lead to the Birmingham Stallions last week in a 28-24 defeat. Still there were plenty of positives to take away from the game.

Head coach Mike Riley's two quarterback system seemed to prove effective in moving the ball. Luis Perez completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 143 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Meanwhile, DeAndre Johnson proved to be a weapon on the ground, rushing for 98 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown.

Leading the Generals defensively was safety Shalom Luani. He was by the ball on almost every snap, and finished with a team-high eight tackles as well as an interception, two passes deflected, a tackle for a loss, and some monster hits for his highlight reel.

