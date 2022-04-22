How to Watch Michigan Panthers vs New Jersey Generals

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Michigan Panthers vs New Jersey Generals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Week 2 of the USFL kicks off Friday night, with the Michigan Panthers taking on the New Jersey Generals. Both teams are looking for win No. 1 on the season.

The Panthers and Generals kick off Week 2 of the USFL season Friday night. Both Michigan and New Jersey dropped their openers, meaning somebody is walking away from this game with their first win of the season.

How to Watch the USFL Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live stream Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Panthers came up just short in their opener against the Houston Gamblers, falling 17-12. However, things started clicking for the team in the second half — especially defensively as they held the Gamblers to no points for the final 30 minutes.

Linebacker Terry Myrick's performance has him looking like an early star for the Panthers. He was second on the team with eight tackles - all solo - including two tackles for a loss. Myrick was one of the first linebackers drafted in the USFL Draft.

On the other side, the Generals are trying to bounce back after losing a late lead to the Birmingham Stallions last week in a 28-24 defeat. Still there were plenty of positives to take away from the game.

Head coach Mike Riley's two quarterback system seemed to prove effective in moving the ball. Luis Perez completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 143 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Meanwhile, DeAndre Johnson proved to be a weapon on the ground, rushing for 98 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown.

Leading the Generals defensively was safety Shalom Luani. He was by the ball on almost every snap, and finished with a team-high eight tackles as well as an interception, two passes deflected, a tackle for a loss, and some monster hits for his highlight reel.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) celebrates with forward Marcus Johansson (90) and forward Jared McCann (16) and forward Ryan Donato (9) after a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Wild

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Twins

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Arizona Diamondbacks Seth Beer (28) scores the winning run on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly, defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mlb Houston Astros At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Astros

By Nick Crain1 minute ago
WWE Bobby Lashley
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown!

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
college soccer
Peruvian Primera Division Soccer

How to Watch Cienciano vs Sporting Cristal

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch SM Tucuman vs Atletico Mitre

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch Michigan Panthers vs New Jersey Generals

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Louisville Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch NC State at Louisville in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
ARKANSAS SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Arkansas at Florida in College Softball

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy