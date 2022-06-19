Skip to main content

How to Watch the New Orleans Breakers vs Houston Gamblers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New Orleans Breakers get one last tune-up before the USFL playoffs, when they take on the Houston Gamblers in the regular-season finale.

In the final game of the USFL regular season, the New Orleans Breakers take on the Houston Gamblers Sunday night. This will be the final game of the year for the Gamblers, while the Breakers are looking to build momentum heading into the playoffs next week.

How to Watch the USFL, Breakers vs. Gamblers Today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Houston Gamblers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Breakers are 6-3 to this point, and have already locked up the second spot in the South Division. Last week, they beat the Tampa Bay Bandits 17-6. The Breakers forced four turnovers in that game, with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Even with that defensive performance, the Breakers' strength this season has been the offense. Quarterback Kyle Sloter leads the league with 1,798 passing yards, and running back Jordan Ellis is atop the leaderboard with 564 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Jonathan Adams ranks fourth in the league with 398 receiving yards.

Last time the Breakers faced the Gamblers, back in Week 4, they came away with a 23-16 win. It was an up-and-down game for Sloter and for the Houston defense - the New Orleans signal-caller completed 42.8 percent of his 43 pass attempts and threw for 414 yards, but had just one touchdown to three interceptions.

This regular-season finale kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Catch the action on FOX Sports 1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

By Alex Barthjust now
