How to Watch Panthers at Maulers

The Michigan Panthers and Pittsburgh Maulers face each other to wrap up their first seasons of the USFL.

Sunday is the end of the season for North Division opponents the Michigan Panthers and Pittsburgh Maulers. The two teams face each other in Week 10 for a regular-season finale.

How to Watch the USFL: Panthers vs. Maulers Today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. The Panthers won the first matchup in a blowout, 24-0. Running back Reggie Corbin had a huge game for Michigan in that one, carrying the ball 20 times for 133 yards and a score.

Corbin has continued to find success throughout the season. He leads the league averaging 73.4 rushing yards per game, and an even 6.0 yards per carry.

In that first meeting defensively, the Panthers held the Maulers to just 227 total yards. They also held them out of the end zone on two red-zone trips.

Michigan's situational offense has been one of its biggest strengths this year. The Panthers are converting a league-best 43 percent of their third downs.

Pittsburgh has succeeded by limiting turnovers on offense. Their 12 giveaways rank third in the league, with a league-low four fumbles lost.

This game kicks off at noon ET on Sunday. Coverage can be found on USA Network.

