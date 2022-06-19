Skip to main content

How to Watch the Michigan Panthers vs Pittsburgh Maulers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Michigan Panthers and Pittsburgh Maulers face each other to wrap up their first seasons of the USFL.

Sunday is the end of the season for North Division opponents the Michigan Panthers and Pittsburgh Maulers. The two teams face each other in Week 10 for a regular-season finale.

How to Watch the USFL: Panthers vs. Maulers Today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live stream Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. The Panthers won the first matchup in a blowout, 24-0. Running back Reggie Corbin had a huge game for Michigan in that one, carrying the ball 20 times for 133 yards and a score.

Corbin has continued to find success throughout the season. He leads the league averaging 73.4 rushing yards per game, and an even 6.0 yards per carry. 

In that first meeting defensively, the Panthers held the Maulers to just 227 total yards. They also held them out of the end zone on two red-zone trips.

Michigan's situational offense has been one of its biggest strengths this year. The Panthers are converting a league-best 43 percent of their third downs.

Pittsburgh has succeeded by limiting turnovers on offense. Their 12 giveaways rank third in the league, with a league-low four fumbles lost.

This game kicks off at noon ET on Sunday. Coverage can be found on USA Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
19
2022

Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Liberty Ionescu
WNBA

How to Watch Storm at Liberty

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USFL
USFL

How to Watch Panthers at Maulers

By Alex Barthjust now
Rallycross
Auto Racing

How to Watch Nitro Rallycross - England

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Will Zalatoris reacts after making a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Open, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Matt Fitzpatrick
SI Guide

Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris Seek U.S. Open Title

By Josh Rosenblat2 hours ago
imago1011474073h (3)
NRL Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Wests Tigers

By Adam Childs10 hours ago
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch LA Galaxy II at Sacramento Republic FC

By Christine Brown13 hours ago
Jun 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) shoots the ball against the Nashville SC during the first half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates the two run home run of first baseman C.J. Cron (25) in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy