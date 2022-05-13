How to Watch the Michigan Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

The USFL's most stingy defense is back in action to kick off Week 5 Friday night. It's the Michigan Panthers looking to hold strong again, this time taking on the Tampa Bay Bandits.

How to Watch the USFL Panthers vs. Bandits Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Michigan also played the weekly opener last Friday, and fell 26-25 in a shootout against the Philadelphia Stars. The Panthers' ground game was dominant averaging 6.9 yards per carry. Despite that, the team is still allowing a league-low 11.3 points per game, and is second in total yards allowing 238 per game.

On offense, the Panthers' ground game was dominant averaging 6.9 yards per carry. Running back Reggie Corbin led the way with 152 yards and a score on 12 carries. Through four weeks, Corbin leads all qualified backs in the USFL averaging 7.5 yards per carry and 102.7 yards per game.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay came up on the wrong side of a defensive slugfest on Saturday, falling 16-10 to the Birmingham Stallions. Still, they held the Stallions to just 228 yards and 3.7 yards per play, including 3.9 yards per passing attempt. That was a marked improvement for a Tampa team that was middle of the pack against the pass through the first three games.

