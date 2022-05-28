How to Watch the Panthers vs. Breakers

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Michigan Panthers vs. New Orleans Breakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Breakers, with their league-best defense, take on the Panthers in week-seven USFL action on Saturday night.

As the first rotation of the USFL schedule comes to a close, the Breakers and Panthers meet for the first time on Saturday night. After this game, they'll both have played every other team in the league.

How to Watch the USFL Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream Michigan Panthers vs. New Orleans Breakers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Orleans comes in allowing 16.5 points per game, which is tied for the fewest in the league. The Breakers' defensive unit has ball-hawked all year — their seven interceptions rank second.

Last week was another strong performance from the Breakers' defense. They held the Maulers to just 16 points and 1-of-3 in the red zone. They also grabbed two more interceptions.

Leading up to this game, the Breakers should have a good look at the Panthers' offense as well. Shea Patterson, who had started at quarterback for the Panthers most of the season, was waived this week and then signed with New Orleans. 

Michigan's remaining leading passer is Josh Love. Love has attempted 73 passes this year, completing 40 for 440 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The team also has former NFL first-round pick Paxton Lynch, although he is currently on the inactive list with a leg injury.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

