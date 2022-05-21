How to Watch Panthers vs. Stallions

The unbeaten Stallions take on the struggling Panthers in a prime-time USFL matchup on Saturday.

The Stallions (5-0) scored 16 unanswered points in the second half last week to beat the Stars 30-17 and are the last unbeaten team in the USFL at the season's halfway point. The Panthers (1-4) fumbled the ball away on their last drive in a 27-20 loss to the Bandits and have lost two in a row.

How to Watch Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions in USFL Football Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WVVA- Bluefield-Beckley-Oak Hill, WV)

Live stream the Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions USFL game on fuboTV:

This is the lone meeting between Birmingham and Michigan this season.

Birmingham quarterback J'Mar Smith has thrown for 784 yards and six touchdowns in four games while CJ Marable keys the ground game for the Stallions with 303 yards and three scores. He had a season-high 114 yards and a touchdown in the win over Philadelphia.

Shea Patterson threw for 304 yards in the loss to Tampa Bay last week but has more interceptions (four) than touchdowns (three) in five games and four starts. Reggie Corbin is third in the league with 337 rushing yards and has scored two touchdowns.



Marlon Williams has three touchdown catchers for Birmingham and leads the USFL with a 20.3 yards per catch average.

