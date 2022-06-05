Skip to main content

How to Watch the Michigan Panthers vs Philadelphia Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It's Week 8 of the USFL season, and teams are taking their second lap through their divisional opponents. This week's schedule includes the Michigan Panthers taking on the Philadelphia Stars.

The Philadelphia Stars can lock up a playoff spot this week, as they take on the Michigan Panthers in Week 8 action on Sunday afternoon. This is the second time the two teams play each other this season, with the last matchup coming down to the wire.

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

These teams last met in Week 4, in a game that the Stars won 26-25 after the Panthers missed a field goal in the final seconds. Despite the higher-scoring nature of the game, both defenses made their presences felt - Philly forced four turnovers, while Michigan had two takeaways as well.

Philadelphia has gone 2-1 since that game, winning the last two weeks. Last time out, the Stars took down the Houston Gamblers 35-24 by scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter. That was another big game for the Stars' defense, which held Houston to just 199 total yards and forced three turnovers. 

The Panthers took the New Orleans Breakers to overtime last week, before falling 31-27. Running back Reggie Corbin had another big game in that one, with 13 carries for 108 yards. Corbin is the USFL's leading rusher through seven games (despite having only played in six) with 516 rushing yards. He also leads the league averaging 86 yards per game and 6.3 yards per carry.

