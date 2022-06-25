How to Watch the Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals

The USFL playoffs begin with the north-division title game when the Generals take on the Stars with a trip to the league championship on the line.

On Saturday, the USFL playoffs kick off in Canton, Ohio. The north-division winners, the Generals, take on the second-place Stars with the winner advancing to the USFL championship next week to face the winner of the south division.

How to Watch the USFL Playoffs, Stars vs. Generals Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (WFLX-West Palm Beach, FL)

The Stars and Generals should be familiar with each other, as they met in the regular-season finale last week. Both of their playoff spots were already clinched so there was nothing on the line in that one, a game the Generals won 26-23.

Trey Williams starred for the Generals in that game. He carried the ball 11 times for 114 yards and a score. Quarterback Luis Perez also had a highly-efficient game, completing 14-of-18 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

In the first meeting in week three, the Generals came away with another close game. In that 24-16 win, quarterback DeAndre Johnson put on a show. He completed 6-of-8 passes for 130 yards and carried the ball 11 times for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Will the Stars' league-leading offense (26.2 points per game) put up a big number in the biggest game of the year? Or will the Generals complete a three-game series sweep of their rival? Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, with coverage on FOX.

