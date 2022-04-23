How to Watch Pittsburgh Maulers vs Philadelphia Stars

The USFL's two Pennsylvania teams meet for the first time on Saturday, with the Pittsburgh Maulers taking on the Philadelphia Stars. Both teams are looking for their first win of the year.

How to Watch the USFL Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Stars quarterback Bryan Scott will look to build on his Week 1 performance when he completed 25-of-36 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown. Scott was one of the few quarterbacks who wasn't used in a platoon in Week 1 and was the only USFL passer to reach the 200-yard mark in the opening week.

Nearly half of Scott's passing yards came when targeting wide receiver Chris Rowland. Rowland caught seven passes - tied for the league-high in Week 1 - for 74 yards against the Breakers.

The Stars' passing offense will be a good test for the Maulers' secondary that was ball-hawking all game in Week 1. They totaled two interceptions while breaking up seven passes total. Linebacker Kyahva Tezino and safety Arnold Tarpley each had an interception and a pair of PDs.

Pittsburgh's defense had success against the run as well. The Maulers held the Bandits to 2.1 yards per carry on 30 attempts. That was the best performance by a rushing defense across the league in Week 1.

