How to Watch the Birmingham Stallions vs Tampa Bay Bandits

The Stallions came up just short of a perfect season, falling to the Gamblers last week. They'll look to regain momentum in their regular-season finale against the Bandits.

It took nine weeks for the final unbeaten team to fall in the USFL. With the Birmingham Stallions' 17-15 loss to the Houston Gamblers last week, every team in the league now has at least one loss. And while a perfect season is now out of reach, the Stallions' impressive start has them locked into the playoffs. This weekend against the Tampa Bay Bandits, they'll look to rebuild momentum heading into the postseason.

How to Watch the USFL, Stallions vs. Bandits Today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

A late-game interception sealed the Stallions' fate last week. Before that though, quarterback J'Mar Smith had completed 70 percent of his passes for 260 yards and a touchdown. Smith has been one of the breakout stars of the league.

The Bandits are coming off of a 17-6 loss to the New Orleans Breakers last week. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu threw another touchdown in that one and now leads the league with 12.

Saturday will be the second meeting of the year between the Stallions and Bandits. Back in Week 4, Birmingham came away with a 16-10 win. The Stallions' defense held Tampa to just 158 total yards in that game, leading to a second-half comeback win.

