Skip to main content

How to Watch the Birmingham Stallions vs Tampa Bay Bandits: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Stallions came up just short of a perfect season, falling to the Gamblers last week. They'll look to regain momentum in their regular-season finale against the Bandits.

It took nine weeks for the final unbeaten team to fall in the USFL. With the Birmingham Stallions' 17-15 loss to the Houston Gamblers last week, every team in the league now has at least one loss. And while a perfect season is now out of reach, the Stallions' impressive start has them locked into the playoffs. This weekend against the Tampa Bay Bandits, they'll look to rebuild momentum heading into the postseason.

How to Watch the USFL, Stallions vs. Bandits Today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A late-game interception sealed the Stallions' fate last week. Before that though, quarterback J'Mar Smith had completed 70 percent of his passes for 260 yards and a touchdown. Smith has been one of the breakout stars of the league. 

The Bandits are coming off of a 17-6 loss to the New Orleans Breakers last week. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu threw another touchdown in that one and now leads the league with 12. 

Saturday will be the second meeting of the year between the Stallions and Bandits. Back in Week 4, Birmingham came away with a 16-10 win. The Stallions' defense held Tampa to just 158 total yards in that game, leading to a second-half comeback win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Birmingham Stallions vs Tampa Bay Bandits

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Mariners

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Jun 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) high fives baseman Whit Merrifield (15) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Athletics

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Jun 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Astros

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Jun 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after the Pirates defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Pirates

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Jun 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) reacts to a hit in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Tigers

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
UFC
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett - Prelims

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Pacific FC
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch Pacific FC at York United FC

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch the Birmingham Stallions vs Tampa Bay Bandits

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Toledo Mud Hens at Worcester Red Sox

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy