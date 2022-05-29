How to Watch the Stallions vs. Maulers

The Stallions are the last undefeated team left in the USFL. They'll go for a 7-0 record Sunday afternoon against the Maulers.

The Stallions have rolled through USFL competition for six weeks, and are the only remaining unbeaten team left in the league. When they face the Maulers on Sunday, they'll have a chance to claim a win over every other team in the league and keep their undefeated season alive.

How to Watch the USFL Today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (WSVF - Harrisonburg, VA)

Birmingham's strength has been its offense. The Stallions are scoring a league-high 27 points per game, and have reached the 30-point mark in half of their games this season.

Last week, the Stallions scored 20 points in just the second half to beat the Michigan Panthers 33-17. Quarterback J'Mar Smith continued what's been a successful first half of the season completing 13 of 26 passes for 143 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Stallions also got a big performance from running back Bo Scarborough, who was signed mid-season. The former Alabama Crimson Tide back had 16 carries for 104 yards and a score last week.

On the other side, Pittsburgh continues to re-work its offense around newly-signed quarterback Vlad Lee. Two weeks ago, Lee led the Maulers to their first win of the season. Last week against the Breakers, he completed 51.5% of his passes for 198 yards. He had a touchdown through the air and another on the ground.

