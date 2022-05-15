Skip to main content

How to Watch the Birmingham Stallions vs Philadelphia Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Through one month of USFL play, the Birmingham Stallions are the league's last remaining undefeated team. They'll go for 5-0 on Sunday against Philadelphia.

The first month of the USFL season has seen significant parity, but there is one undefeated team left. That's the Birmingham Stallions, who have come out of the first month 4-0. They'll go for their fifth win on Sunday, taking on a 2-2 Stars team coming off a win.

How to Watch the USFL Stallions vs. Stars Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream Birmingham Stallions vs. Philadelphia Stars on fuboTV:

Last week was the Stallions' best defensive performance of the season so far, as they held Tampa scoreless in the second half in a 16-10 comeback win. The Stallions limited the Bandits to 158 total yards on the day and had six tackles for loss with three sacks.

With those four sacks, the Stallions now have 12 total through four games. That leads all USFL teams. 

This week, they'll face a well-rested Philadelphia team that hasn't played since last Friday. The Stars climbed back to .500 by beating the Michigan Panthers 26-25, kicking a game-winning field goal with just over two minutes to play.

Philly's defense was swarming last week and picked off Panthers' quarterback Shea Patterson three times on just 17 attempts. The Stars now have six interceptions this season, tied for the league lead. Cornerback Channing Stribling has four of those six and is alone in the league lead in that category. 

Will Birmingham stay undefeated? Or will the Stars' ball-hawking secondary help lead them to the upset win? Tune in to NBC Sunday at noon for kickoff.



How To Watch

May
15
2022

USFL Birmingham Stallions vs. Philadelphia Stars

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

