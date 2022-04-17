How to Watch Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers

The Stars take on the Breakers on Sunday in this early-season USFL matchup.

The USFL returns for the first time since 1985. This is the first of a 10-game season for these two teams. The Stars are led by head coach and general manager Bart Andrus and quarterback Bryan Scott. The two previously worked together in the Spring League.

How to Watch the Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers in USFL Today:

Match Date: April 17, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers in USFL on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Breakers are coached by Larry Fedora with Kyle Sloter and Zach Smith battling for the quarterback position. The team started working on the playbook soon after the supplemental draft and are anxiously awaiting their turn to show the world their talents.

The league will have all of its games played in Birmingham, AL at Legion Field and Protective Stadium which is home to University of Alabama-Birmingham. Some of the unique rules for the USFL that will differentiate it from the NFL are that there is a 35-second play clock, an opportunity for a three-point try after touchdowns and a new kick-off option (teams can kickoff or have an untimed down where they need to gain 12 or more yards in order to keep possession).

This league will certainly give some of the NFL hopefuls a chance to move up to the next level.

Regional restrictions may apply.