How to Watch the Philadelphia Stars vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

The Stars have already clinched a spot in the USFL playoffs. They'll look to keep building momentum this weekend as the playoffs get closer when they face the Maulers.

With three wins in a row, the Stars have already locked up a spot in the USFL playoffs. With two weeks to go in the regular season, they'll look to continue building momentum with the postseason right around the corner.

How to Watch the Stars vs. Maulers, USFL Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Philadelphia comes into this weekend 5-3 on the season, which is good for second place in the north division. The Stars are coming off of their best offensive performance of the year, a 46-24 win over the Panthers last weekend.

Stars quarterback Case Cookus put together one of the best single-game performances of the season in that one. He was 20-of-26, throwing the ball for 247 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran the ball three times for 102 yards, including a 79-yard score.

Defensively, the Stars forced three turnovers. That included picking off Panthers quarterback Paxton Lynch twice. Cornerback Channing Stribling had one of those interceptions and now leads the league with six picks on the year.

This week's matchup will be the second of two between the Pennsylvania rivals this season. In their first meeting back in week two, the Stars came back in the fourth quarter to win 30-23.

