How to Watch Philadelphia Stars vs Michigan Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Panthers aim to ride their stingy defense to a second consecutive win as they face the Stars

Trailing New Jersey by one game in the USFL standings, both the Philadelphia Stars and Michigan Panthers need a win tonight to keep pace in the North division title race. Panthers head coach Jeff Fisher earned his first win at the helm last week in a 24-0 shutout over Pittsburgh, now they turn their attention to the other Keystone State squad. The Stars come into this game with a new quarterback at the helm as Bryan Scott was lost to injury in last week's loss. Case Cookus went 13-for-20 for 146 yards and a touchdown in his debut last week in relief of Scott.

Featuring two of the league’s top seven receivers, tight end Bug Howard and wide receiver Jordan Suell, Philadelphia has averaged 21.0 points per game and leads the USFL in passing yards with 219.7 per game. Waiting for them is a Panthers defense that is the best in the league surrendering only nine points per game and just secured the first shutout in the USFL this season.

Howard caught four passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in last week's 24-16 loss to New Jersey.

Panthers cornerback Jameson Houston is making a strong early-season push for defensive player of the year ranking fifth in the league in tackles, fourth in passes defended, and fourth in interceptions.

As the USFL continues through its inaugural season, a few small tweaks seem to be happening every week as the league learns on the fly. A few weeks back changes to the balls kickers and punters use were implemented and this week the league’s head of officiating Mike Pereira announced that the USFL will utilize a running clock after incompletions during the first and third quarters in an attempt to shorten the average length of each game and keep games under three hours.

