Eastern Conference-leading Louisville City FC hosts New York Red Bulls II for potentially the final time of the season on Saturday.

Louisville City FC enters tonight’s home match as winners of three straight looking to tie their longest winning streak of the season as they host New York Red Bulls II to Lynn Family Stadium. The Red Bulls II side plays in their first match since sacking Gary Lewis as head coach last week and has gone 15 matches without a victory.

How to Watch New York Red Bulls II at Louisville City FC:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (WBKI - Louisville)

New York Red Bulls II once dominated the USL Championship but with their pending move to MLS Next Pro in 2023, this could be the last time these squads face off. In 2016, Red Bulls II knocked Louisville City FC out of the playoffs on penalties en route to their first title. Louisville returned the favor the following year besting Red Bulls II in the conference final before winning the USL Cup.

Louisville City FC is clinging to a one-point lead atop the table as the season nears the midway point and owns a league-best plus-20 goal differential.

Four of the last six meetings between these clubs have seen six or more combined goals.

Louisville City won the first match against NYRB2 2-0 collecting goals from Ray Serrano and Wilson Harris and now leads the series record 6-5-3.

