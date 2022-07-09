Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Red Bulls II at Louisville City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Eastern Conference-leading Louisville City FC hosts New York Red Bulls II for potentially the final time of the season on Saturday.

Louisville City FC enters tonight’s home match as winners of three straight looking to tie their longest winning streak of the season as they host New York Red Bulls II to Lynn Family Stadium. The Red Bulls II side plays in their first match since sacking Gary Lewis as head coach last week and has gone 15 matches without a victory.

How to Watch New York Red Bulls II at Louisville City FC:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (WBKI - Louisville)

Live stream the New York Red Bulls II at Louisville City FC match with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

New York Red Bulls II once dominated the USL Championship but with their pending move to MLS Next Pro in 2023, this could be the last time these squads face off. In 2016, Red Bulls II knocked Louisville City FC out of the playoffs on penalties en route to their first title. Louisville returned the favor the following year besting Red Bulls II in the conference final before winning the USL Cup.

Louisville City FC is clinging to a one-point lead atop the table as the season nears the midway point and owns a league-best plus-20 goal differential.

Four of the last six meetings between these clubs have seen six or more combined goals.

Louisville City won the first match against NYRB2 2-0 collecting goals from Ray Serrano and Wilson Harris and now leads the series record 6-5-3.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

New York Red Bulls II at Louisville City FC

TV CHANNEL: The CW (WBKI - Louisville)
Time
8:00
PM/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18123109
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch New York Red Bulls II at Louisville City FC

By Brandon Rushjust now
USATSI_18594790
NBA

How to Watch Thunder vs. Rockets

By Brandon Rush4 minutes ago
USATSI_18637616
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
USATSI_18631777
Auto Racing

How to Watch Camping World SRX Series

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
guadalajara
Soccer

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Atlético San Luis

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
USATSI_18520867
Horse Racing

How to Watch Meadowlands Pace

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
USATSI_18666533
NBA

How to Watch Hawks vs. Jazz

By Brandon Rush34 minutes ago
USATSI_18632997
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at FC Cincinnati

By Christine Brown34 minutes ago
USATSI_18632953
MLS

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Toronto FC

By Christine Brown34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy