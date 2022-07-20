How to Watch Phoenix Rising FC at Louisville City FC: Stream USL

With just three losses so far this season, Louisville City FC finds itself atop the eastern conference standings with 42 points after 19 matches. Phoenix Rising FC, meanwhile, is 11th in the west with 22 points after 18 matches so far in the regular season campaign.

How to Watch Phoenix Rising FC at Louisville City FC Today:

Match Date: July 20, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Louisville is currently on a five-match winning streak in USL Championship action with the club's most recent defeat being on June 5 against Tampa Bay, a 1-0 finish. In its most recent outing, however, Louisville beat Memphis 2-1 thanks to a brace from Brian Ownby. Amadou Dia received a red card in the second half of the win and will be unavailable to face Phoenix on Wednesday.

Phoenix's most recent outing, meanwhile, was also against Memphis where the club lost 3-1 on July 9. Kevon Lambert scored the Rising's only goal in the defeat while Ryan Flood received a red card and will also be unavailable for the match on Wednesday.

