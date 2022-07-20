Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Rising FC at Louisville City FC: Live Stream USL, TV Channel, Start Time

Phoenix Rising FC travels to face Louisville on Wednesday at Lynn Family Stadium in USL Championship regular season action.

With just three losses so far this season, Louisville City FC finds itself atop the eastern conference standings with 42 points after 19 matches. Phoenix Rising FC, meanwhile, is 11th in the west with 22 points after 18 matches so far in the regular season campaign.

How to Watch Phoenix Rising FC at Louisville City FC Today:

Match Date: July 20, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Phoenix Rising FC at Louisville City FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Louisville is currently on a five-match winning streak in USL Championship action with the club's most recent defeat being on June 5 against Tampa Bay, a 1-0 finish. In its most recent outing, however, Louisville beat Memphis 2-1 thanks to a brace from Brian Ownby. Amadou Dia received a red card in the second half of the win and will be unavailable to face Phoenix on Wednesday.

Phoenix's most recent outing, meanwhile, was also against Memphis where the club lost 3-1 on July 9. Kevon Lambert scored the Rising's only goal in the defeat while Ryan Flood received a red card and will also be unavailable for the match on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
20
2022

Phoenix Rising FC at Louisville City FC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18629282
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Phoenix Rising FC at Louisville City FC: Stream USL

By Rafael Urbinajust now
USATSI_18250005
Soccer

How to Watch Valour FC vs. Atletico Ottawa: Stream CPL Live

By Alex Barthjust now
Soccer

Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Independiente Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox
MLB

How to Watch the Chicago White Sox Online

By Ben Macaluso and Justin Carter1 hour ago
Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar, New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch the New York Mets Online

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
MLB

How to Watch the Houston Astros Online

By Ben Macaluso and Justin Carter2 hours ago
Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass over Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the New York Giants Online

By Steve Benko3 hours ago
imago1013282732h
Soccer

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, England vs. Spain: Stream Live

By Rafael Urbina4 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the New Orleans Saints Online

By Steve Benko4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy