How to Watch Legion FC at Rowdies

How to Watch Birmingham Legion FC at Tampa Bay Rowdies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Birmingham Legion FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies, two Eastern Conference rivals, face off in their 2022 season opener.

These two have become quite the rivals in the USL Championship, especially after how last season ended. The Tampa Bay Rowdies made it all the way to the USL Championship final, but surprisingly lost 3-1 to underdog Orange County SC. Tampa Bay had the best record in USL last year. 

How to Watch Birmingham Legion FC at Tampa Bay Rowdies:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Birmingham Legion FC at Tampa Bay Rowdies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rowdies were the best team in the Eastern Conference by a considerable margin last year, but the Birmingham Legion finished third only behind Tampa Bay and two-time champion Louisville City. Look for captain Sebastian Guenzatti to have another big season this year. He scored 22 goals last season and is two away from the franchise record. 

Birmingham and Tampa Bay met in the Conference semifinals in the playoffs and the Rowdies edged Legion 1-0. Birmingham's rise has been something special as it finished near the top of the conference and it only started professional play in 2019. These two are expected to finish near the top of the league once again and it will be fun to see this rivalry grow.   

Regional restrictions may apply.

