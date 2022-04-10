Skip to main content

How to Watch Charleston Battery at San Diego Loyal SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The USL Championship League features Charleston Battery vs. San Diego Loyal SC taking place on Saturday.

Entering today, San Diego Loyal SC (4-0-1) is the second-best club in the Western Conference while their opponents, the Charleston Battery (1-0-3), are trending towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference. San Diego Loyal SC is looking to keep pace with the top club in the Western Conference, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, against one of the worst teams in the league overall today.

How to Watch Charleston Battery at San Diego Loyal SC today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

Watch Charleston Battery at San Diego Loyal SC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season, San Diego Loyal SC are proving to be one of the best offensive clubs in the league. They have scored 10 goals in five matches, one better than the second-best club in the Western Conference and better than every team in the Eastern Conference.

If they can keep up this pace, it will be tough for teams in their conference to steal wins over San Diego Loyal SC.

The defense has not been great, but they have only given up six goals for a +6 goal differential so far this season.

On the other side for the Charleston Battery, they have given up seven goals and scored only three for a minus-four goal differential. It has been a struggle for them to get the ball in the net early on and their defense is not meeting them halfway leading to losses in place of ties.

This would be another win against a struggling club for San Diego Loyal SC, but you can only play the clubs in front of them and build momentum. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Charleston Battery at San Diego Loyal SC

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
