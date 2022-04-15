Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit City FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Birmingham will try to pick up its second win of the season to tie Detroit FC on points in the standings

Birmingham Legion FC will travel to Keyworth Stadium today to take on Detroit City FC in the first-ever meeting between these two teams. 

How to Watch Detroit City FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC Today:

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Detroit City FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Birmingham is sitting in 11th place in the United Soccer League with five points. In its last five league matches, the team has picked up one win, two losses and two draws. In its most recent game, Birmingham finally won its first game of the season recording a 2-1 victory over Hartford Athletic. Anderson Asiedu scored the game-winner in stoppage time after the two teams played tied at one for the entire second half. 

Detroit City FC has had a bit more success than Birmingham this season. Detroit is sitting in fifth in the USL East with eight points. The team has had a great start to its inaugural season in the USL after success in the National Independent Soccer Association. 

Detroit boasts a 2-1-2 record in USL play thus far this season. Most recently, the team has a strong showing against Atlanta United 2 in which it recorded a score of 4-0. Forwards Antoine Hoppenot and Pato Botello Faz each recorded two goals in the victory. 

With Birmingham trailing Detroit by only three points in the East standings, a win would propel the club forward in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Detroit City FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18079695
NHL

How to Watch Jets at Panthers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18085452
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Canadiens

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Apr 11, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) celebrates the win against the Montreal Canadiens with teammates including forward Michael Eyssimont (23) and forward Evgeny Svechnikov (71) at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 12, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers players celebrate after defeating the Anaheim Ducks in overtime at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18084846
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Guardians

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Blue Jays

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Volleyball
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

How to Watch Team Purple vs Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18050593
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch the LOTTE Championship Third Round

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Vanderbilt Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Florida vs Vanderbilt in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy