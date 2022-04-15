Birmingham will try to pick up its second win of the season to tie Detroit FC on points in the standings

Birmingham Legion FC will travel to Keyworth Stadium today to take on Detroit City FC in the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

How to Watch Detroit City FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC Today:

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Birmingham is sitting in 11th place in the United Soccer League with five points. In its last five league matches, the team has picked up one win, two losses and two draws. In its most recent game, Birmingham finally won its first game of the season recording a 2-1 victory over Hartford Athletic. Anderson Asiedu scored the game-winner in stoppage time after the two teams played tied at one for the entire second half.

Detroit City FC has had a bit more success than Birmingham this season. Detroit is sitting in fifth in the USL East with eight points. The team has had a great start to its inaugural season in the USL after success in the National Independent Soccer Association.

Detroit boasts a 2-1-2 record in USL play thus far this season. Most recently, the team has a strong showing against Atlanta United 2 in which it recorded a score of 4-0. Forwards Antoine Hoppenot and Pato Botello Faz each recorded two goals in the victory.

With Birmingham trailing Detroit by only three points in the East standings, a win would propel the club forward in the standings.

