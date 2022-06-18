El Paso Locomotive FC at Detroit City FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

Off its first home loss of the season, Detroit City FC returns to Keyworth Stadium for its first sellout in five years as El Paso Locomotive FC comes to town unbeaten in its last three away matches. Detroit trails Memphis 901 FC by four points in the Eastern Conference heading into the weekend and is turning heads in the first season in the United Soccer League Championship.

How to Watch El Paso Locomotive FC at Detroit City FC:

Match Date: June 18, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Going into last weekend, Detroit was unbeaten at home in league play. Still, a goal by Sacramento Republic defender Damia Viader in the 10th-minute goal deflated the crowd en route to a 2-0 loss. The defense has been the benchmark for Le Rouge, posting four clean sheets this season and only conceding more than one goal twice in 14 matches.

El Paso trails Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC by six points and has not lost on the road since dropping a 1-0 match to Pittsburgh on May 14. The Locomotive picked up road wins at Phoenix Rising and Las Vegas Lights and earned a 2-2 draw at Orange County SC tallying seven points in their last three away matches.

Tied for the league lead in goals scored with 30, El Paso is led by forward Luis Solignac’s six goals which are tied at No. 9 among all goal scorers in the USL.

