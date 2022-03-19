Skip to main content

How to Watch El Paso Locomotive FC vs. New Mexico United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

El Paso Locomotive FC hosts New Mexico United on Saturday in another chapter of what might be the USL Championship's biggest rivalry to date.

Passionate fanbases, geographical proximity and history are a few of the qualities that the El Paso Locomotive FC and New Mexico United matchup have going for its "biggest derby in USL" claim. The newest edition of the rivalry will go down at Southwest University Park on Saturday where the home side is looking for its first victory in the campaign.

How to Watch El Paso Locomotive FC vs. New Mexico United Today:

Match Date: March 19, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream El Paso Locomotive FC vs. New Mexico United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

El Paso had a forgetful debut to its season last week when it visited Sacramento Republic and left with a 3-1 loss after going ahead first in the match thanks to a 27th-minute finish from right winger Emmanuel Sonupe.

New Mexico, meanwhile, will look to continue its perfect start to the campaign after winning in the club's debut 2-0 at home over the Las Vegas Lights. Harry Swartz and Neco Brett got on the scoreboard to secure all three points for United.

This will be the first of two matchups between El Paso and New Mexico this season, and after the changes in the offseason where both clubs brought on new coaches, Locomotive and United will do everything in their power to get this emotional victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

