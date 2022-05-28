FC Tulsa vs. Louisville City FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

Louisville City FC will try to hold onto its No. 2 position in the Eastern Conference with a win today.

Louisville City is currently No. 2 in the USL Eastern Conference, with Tulsa sitting No. 9 in the standings.

How to Watch FC Tulsa at Louisville City FC Today:

Match Date: May 28, 2022

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (WBKI - Louisville)

Live Stream FC Tulsa at Louisville City FC on fuboTV

Louisville City lost in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16 to Nashville with 2-1. Louisville jumped out to a lead when Brian Ownby scored in the 37th minute; however, Nashville tied the match back up two minutes later. Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal for Nashville in the 89th minute.

Tulsa’s last match was a 5-1 loss to Orange County. The match was rough as Orange county scored two goals within the first ten minutes. Adrián Diz was red carded in the 28th minute. Brain Brown was able to get FC Tulas on the board late in the match, but it wasn't enough.

Tulsa has lost five of its last six USL matches. The only win during that time was a 3-1 victory over Detroit City.

The last meeting between these two clubs was on September 3, 2021 and resulted in a 1-0 win for Tulsa.

