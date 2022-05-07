Forward Madison FC at Richmond stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Forward Madison FC at Richmond Kickers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 11 team in League One will take on the No. 1 team as Madison will take on Richmond today.

After four games this season, Forward Madison FC is the last ranked team in the league. It is 0-3-1 with only three points and a negative one-goal differential.

The club drew in its first three games of the season against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 1-1, Union Omaha 2-2, and FC Tucson 1-1.

How to Watch Forward Madison FC at Richmond Kickers Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream Forward Madison FC at Richmond Kickers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its most recent game last Saturday, Forward Madison FC lost its first game to Central Valley Fuego FC 1-0. 

No player on the team has scored more than one goal this season, but Audi Jepson, Christian Enriquez, Jeremiah Streng and Nazeem Bartman all have one goal apiece.

Madison will take on Richmond, the No. 1 team in League One.

The Kickers are 2-1-1 through their four games with seven points. Five other teams in the league have seven points, but they have the best goal differential.

They won their last game on Monday 2-1 against Charlotte Independence. Their only loss was against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 1-0.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Forward Madison FC at Richmond Kickers

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
