Indy Eleven will take on non-conference opponent Orange County SC on Sunday.

Early in the season, Indy Eleven finds itself outside the top teams in the Eastern Conference. It is No. 8 in the conference with a 2-2-2 record and a -1 goal differential with a total of eight points.

How to Watch Indy Eleven vs. Orange County SC Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN Deportes

Live stream Indy Eleven vs. Orange County SC on fuboTV

In its last game, it secured a win 2-1 against Atlanta United. Indy got off to an early lead in the 12th minute with a goal from Nicky Law.

Atlanta tied it up in the 68th-minute on a goal from Conway. Indy eventually won on a game-winning goal in the 92nd-minute from Briggs.

Orange County hasn't had the start to the season that it might have hoped for in USL Championship play. It is 1-2-2 through five games with a negative goal differential of one and only five points.

Its last game ended in a 1-1 draw against the Sacramento Republic FC. Sacramento scored in the second minute to go up 1-0. However, Orange County quickly countered with a 26th-minute goal from Erick Torres to tie the game.

