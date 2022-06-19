Skip to main content

How to Watch LA Galaxy II at Sacramento Republic FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With only one point separating LA Galaxy II and the Sacramento Republic, today's Western Conference matchup should have its fair share of excitement.

In a Western Conference matchup, the LA Galaxy II travels to Sacramento Republic FC. The two clubs are currently in sixth and seventh place with Sacramento sitting one point ahead.

How to Watch LA Galaxy II at Sacramento Republic FC Today:

Match Date: June 18, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KTXL-TV – Sacramento, CA)

Live Stream LA Galaxy II at Sacramento Republic FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Sacramento currently has six wins, four losses, and three draws on the season. While the Galaxy are one point behind Sacramento, the team has played three more games. The Galaxy also have six wins but have seven losses and three draws.

Sacramento will take on the MLS LA Galaxy on June 21st as part of the U.S. Open Cup. In its latest match of USL play, the Republic defeated Detroit City 2-0. Scoring early in the match was Damiá Viader (10’) and Keko (56’) earned the second goal of the match soon after halftime.

The Galaxy II's latest match was a 3-2 victory over Monterey Bay. Preston Judd had a match of a lifetime scoring a hat-trick with goals in the sixth, eleventh, and 53rd minutes of the match. The first two goals gave LA a two-goal advantage to work with until the 51st minute when Monterey Bay was able to make it a 2-1 game. However, Judd scored his third goal just two minutes later to regain a two-goal lead. Monterey Bay scored their second goal and final goal of the match in the 62nd minute.

With only one point separating these two teams, this is bound to be an aggressive match. It should make for a competitive match to tune into. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

