How to Watch Las Vegas Lights FC at San Diego Loyal SC

Las Vegas will look to move up in the standings with a win over San Diego today.

Las Vegas is on the road today for a Western Conference matchup with the San Diego Loyal. Las Vegas is currently in 11th place in the standings with 19 points. The Loyal is sitting in third place with 25 points.

The Lights are having a tough go in their season recently having won one, lost two and played to two draws in their last five games. Today, they will look to make it two in a row with a win over San Diego. In their last outing, the Lights beat 12th place Orange County in a 3-0 win.

Albi Skendi scored first for the Lights on a penalty kick at the 19' mark. The game stayed at a one-goal deficit until the 64th minute when Daniel Trejo made it 2-0. Cal Jennings scored the final goal for the Lights with only four minutes left in regulation.

Although San Diego is in third place, the team's results recently haven't been overly impressive. The Loyal has one win, one loss and three draws in their last five games. Most recently, San Diego picked up a 3-0 win over Eastern Conference's Hartford Athletic.

Charlie Adams made it 1-0 at the 29' mark and Thomas Amang added a second goal for the Loyal just before half. The final goal came from Rashawn Dally on a penalty kick at the 83rd-minute mark.

With both teams playing unusually similar games in their last matches, today's game could go to either team.

