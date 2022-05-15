Skip to main content

How to Watch Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Oakland Roots SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Las Vegas Lights FC hosts Oakland Roots SC at Cashman Field on Saturday in USL regular-season action.

After 10 matches in the USL Championship tournament so far, Las Vegas Lights FC finds itself in sixth place in the Western Conference standings with 14 points. The Lights are 10 points below the current first-place side, Colorado Springs, who are sitting atop the conference standings with 24 points. Oakland, meanwhile, is second-to-last in the West with just eight points after 10 matches.

How to Watch Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Oakland Roots SC Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (KICUDT-San Francisco, CA)

Live Stream Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Oakland Roots SC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lights are winless in their last three USL regular-season outings with the club's last win being a 1-0 defeat of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on April 16. Danny Trejo scored the club's lone goal in the win.

Las Vegas' most recent outing was a 1-0 loss at Monterey Bay last Saturday where a second-half finish from Walmer Martínez secured all three points for the hosts.

Oakland's most recent USL match was a dramatic 2-2 draw against Orange County where Edgardo Rito and Óttar Magnús Karlsson both scored in the second half, with the latter goal landing in the 94th minute, to secure the valuable away point for the Roots.

Las Vegas and Oakland meet on the 10th matchday of the USL Championship at Cashman Field on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

