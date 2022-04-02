How to Watch Louisville City FC at Birmingham Legion FC

Louisville City FC looks to stay at the top of the USL Championship standings on Saturday when it visits Birmingham Legion FC.

Louisville City FC is currently at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with 10 points. It is 3-0-1 on the year and two points up on the Rowdies for the top spot.

How to watch USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Birmingham Legion FC today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WDRB-TV – Louisville, KY)

It comes into Saturday's game after giving up their first goal of the year in a 1-1 draw with Indy Eleven.

Louisville City FC had pitched shutouts in its first three games against Atlanta United 2, The Miami FC and New York Red Bulls II.

It has been a great start to the season and Saturday, it looks to stay hot when it takes on last-place Birmingham Legion FC.

Birmingham comes into the game looking to get its first win of the year. It has started off the year 0-2-1 and has scored just two goals total.

It played the Rowdies to a 1-1 draw in its first game but then lost to FC Tulsa 3-1 and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 2-0 last Saturday.

The season is still very early and Birmingham has a lot of time to climb out of its hole, but it wants to get a win on Saturday to avoid falling further back.

