The last remaining undefeated team in all levels of American soccer Louisville City FC takes to the west coast to face LA Galaxy II tonight aiming to extend their lead atop the United Soccer League’s Eastern Conference. LouCity left for Los Angeles straight from their fourth-round U.S. Open Cup victory over Detroit City FC via penalties on Tuesday night. LA Galaxy II enters this match off a stunning 4-0 loss to El Paso on Saturday.

How to Watch Louisville City FC at LA Galaxy II:

Match Date: May 13, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (WBKI - Louisville)

Live stream the Louisville City FC at LA Galaxy II match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Louisville City is 3-0-2 on the road this season in the USL Championship having bested Atlanta United 2 by a 4-0 count on May 4th. While the boys in purple can string together big offensive nights, the defense has been its bread and butter so far this season. Goalkeeper Kyle Morton has posted seven clean sheets in ten USL games so far and has only seen 24 shots on goal.

Morton is in his sixth USL season having previously protected the net in Rochester, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Memphis.

LA Galaxy II had a three-match unbeaten streak with wins over Monterey Bay F.C. and Phoenix Rising FC before the shutout loss to El Paso.

The offense has been a struggle for Los Dos as no goal scorer has more than two goals through nine games, and as a team has only netted 12 goals, tied for 13th best in the league.

Louisville received the services of Oscar Jimenez in last week's win over Atlanta, marking his return from a preseason knee injury. Jimenez, the club’s all-time assists leader, sits two assists shy of 30 regular-season assists in his career.

Regional restrictions may apply.