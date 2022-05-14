Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville City FC at LA Galaxy II: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisville City heads west with its unbeaten streak intact and takes on LA Galaxy II.

The last remaining undefeated team in all levels of American soccer Louisville City FC takes to the west coast to face LA Galaxy II tonight aiming to extend their lead atop the United Soccer League’s Eastern Conference. LouCity left for Los Angeles straight from their fourth-round U.S. Open Cup victory over Detroit City FC via penalties on Tuesday night. LA Galaxy II enters this match off a stunning 4-0 loss to El Paso on Saturday.

How to Watch Louisville City FC at LA Galaxy II:

Match Date: May 13, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (WBKI - Louisville)

Live stream the Louisville City FC at LA Galaxy II match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Louisville City is 3-0-2 on the road this season in the USL Championship having bested Atlanta United 2 by a 4-0 count on May 4th. While the boys in purple can string together big offensive nights, the defense has been its bread and butter so far this season. Goalkeeper Kyle Morton has posted seven clean sheets in ten USL games so far and has only seen 24 shots on goal.

Morton is in his sixth USL season having previously protected the net in Rochester, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Memphis. 

LA Galaxy II had a three-match unbeaten streak with wins over Monterey Bay F.C. and Phoenix Rising FC before the shutout loss to El Paso.

The offense has been a struggle for Los Dos as no goal scorer has more than two goals through nine games, and as a team has only netted 12 goals, tied for 13th best in the league.

Louisville received the services of Oscar Jimenez in last week's win over Atlanta, marking his return from a preseason knee injury. Jimenez, the club’s all-time assists leader, sits two assists shy of 30 regular-season assists in his career.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Louisville City FC at LA Galaxy II

TV CHANNEL: The CW (WBKI - Louisville)
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Louisville City
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Louisville City FC at LA Galaxy II

By Brandon Rush58 seconds ago
imago1011944543h
College Track and Field

How to Watch Pac-12 Track & Field Championships Session 2

By Adam Childs58 seconds ago
imago1010696589h
NWSL

How to Watch OL Reign at Portland Thorns FC

By Matthew Beighle58 seconds ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
USATSI_18250139
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game 6

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (right) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. share a laugh on the bench as they beat the Golden State Warriors 134-95 during game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Western Conference Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (right) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. share a laugh on the bench as they beat the Golden State Warriors 134-95 during game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Western Conference Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Dodgers

By Nick Crain30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy