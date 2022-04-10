Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville City FC at Loudoun United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisville City hits the road looking to remain unbeaten as it heads to Loudoun United on Sunday.

Undefeated in five United Soccer League matches, Louisville City FC continues its four-game away streak today as it heads to New Hampshire to square off in a rare Sunday afternoon tilt against Loudoun United FC, who recently suffered its only loss of the season at Pittsburgh.

How to Watch Louisville City FC at Loudoun United FC Today:

Match Date: April 10, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (WBKI - Louisville)

Live stream the Louisville City FC at Loudoun United FC match fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Trailing first place Pittsburgh by just two points, Loudoun City can claim the top of the table if it can earn a road win against Loudoun in its first meeting since a 2-0 Louisville City win in 2020. Goals by striker Cameron Lancaster and midfielder Napo Matoso, who will both miss today’s match, provided the games lone scores.

United currently sits in sixth place in the USL standings after seeing its four-game unbeaten streak fall by the wayside via a 2-0 loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Riverhounds last Saturday.

A win or a draw today would give Louisville City its best start through seven matches since 2018 and keep it as one of just four teams remaining in the USL Championship to be undefeated.

Tyler Freeman leads Loudoun with two goals through his first four appearances for United and will surely get most of the attention of the defense. Louisville City has been keeping opponents on lockdown, allowing just one goal in its first five league matches, mostly by keeping goalkeeper Kyle Morton protected. Morton has only been called on to make 13 saves through the first five matches.

Regional restrictions may apply.

