    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Louisville City FC at Birmingham Legion FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Louisville City heads south to face red-hot Birmingham with the division title on the line in the regular-season finale of the USL Championship.
    With both Louisville City FC and Birmingham Legion FC locked into the USL postseason and guaranteed a home playoff game next weekend, the only thing left up for grabs is the Central Division title when the teams meet Saturday.

    Birmingham Legion FC, undefeated in their last nine matches, plays host to Louisville City FC needing at least a draw to take the title. A Louisville City win would clinch the crown for the visitors and give them momentum heading into their seventh consecutive postseason appearance.

    How to Watch Louisville City FC at Birmingham Legion FC:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: The CW (WBKI Louisville)

    You can stream the Louisville City FC at Birmingham Legion FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Louisville held the lead in the division for most of the season, but with just five wins in its last 13 matches, Birmingham caught up and surpassed Louisville to take the top spot.

    Louisville has allowed 21 goals in the final five minutes of the first half and the final ten minutes of the second half across all their matches this season.

    In the most recent meeting of these teams, Legion forward JJ Williams entered the game in the 77th minute and then scored the eventual game-winner in the 78th minute for a 2–1 home win.

    English forward Cameron Lancaster leads Louisville with 20 goals this season in 24 appearances, five behind USL league leader Hadji Barry of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

