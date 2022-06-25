Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisville City travels to face Hartford at Trinity Health Stadium on Saturday in USL Championship regular season action.

With just three losses so far this season, Louisville is in second place in the Eastern Conference with 30 points after 15 matches. Hartford, meanwhile, is 11th in the East with 12 points in 14 matches. The two clubs last met last season at Trinity Health Stadium, where Louisville won 4-2 thanks to goals from Cameron Lancaster, Jorge González, Brian Ownby and Antoine Hoppenot. 

How to Watch Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

City are coming off a 3-1 victory over reigning champion Orange County in the club's most recent outing. Former Mexican international Erick "El Cubo" Torres scored the OC's only goal, while Enoch Mushagalusa, Sean Totsch and Wilson Harris scored for Louisville.

The victory left Louisville just two points below Eastern Conference-leader Memphis 901, which is sitting on 32 points after 15 matches. City now must travel to Connecticut to face Hartford on Saturday in USL Championship regular-season action at Trinity Health Stadium.

Tune in to ESPN at 1 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
