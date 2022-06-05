Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville City FC at Tampa Bay Rowdies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rowdies will try to knock Louisville City FC down with a win in tonight's Eastern Conference USL matchup.

Eastern Conference leader Louisville City FC will travel to Al Lang Stadium today to take on the Rowdies. This game should be an exciting one as it is a rematch of the last two Eastern Conference finals. 

How to Watch Louisville City FC at Tampa Bay Rowdies Today:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (WBKI - Louisville)

Live Stream Louisville City FC at Tampa Bay Rowdies on fuboTV: Get access now!

Louisville is currently alone atop the Eastern Conference standings with 27 points. Tampa is sitting in fifth place with 20 points right behind the Riverhounds, who have 23 points. A win today can bump the Rowdies into a tie with the Hounds. 

Despite sitting in the top spot, Louisville has a mixed bag of results over its last five USL outings. Louisville has picked up two wins, two losses and one draw in league play. The team has also been playing in the U.S. Open Cup but lost its last game 2-1 to Nashville in the round of 16.  

In Tampa Bay's last five USL matches, the Rowdies have two wins, two losses and one draw. Most recently, they played to a 1-1 draw against Tulsa in which Laurence Wyke had the lone goal for the Rowdies 17 minutes into the match.

With the season still being relatively young, there is plenty of room for movement in the standings and Tampa Bay will look to do just that with a win today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

