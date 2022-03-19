Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville City FC vs. The Miami FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In USL Championship action, Louisville City FC hosts The Miami FC in a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

To begin the 2022 season in the USL Championship, both Louisville City FC and the Miami FC won in their respective home debuts. Now, they face each other at Lynn Family Stadium in what will be a rematch of last season's quarterfinal round, when Louisville defeated Miami by a narrow 1-0 scoreline thanks to a goal from Jorge González.

How to Watch Louisville City FC vs. The Miami FC Today:

Match Date: March 19, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WDRB-TV - Louisville, KY)

Live Stream Louisville City FC vs. The Miami FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Defender and Miami FC team captain Paco Craig said the following when he spoke in the days leading up to the upcoming match at Louisville: "This is the one I've personally been waiting for since the end of last season, but as a group, we just prepare the same as we would any other game."

Miami is coming off of a 2-0 victory over New York Red Bulls II thanks to goals from Joshua Pérez and Mark Segbers at FIU Stadium.

Louisville, meanwhile, defeated Atlanta United 2 1-0 off of a 70th-minute finish from Wilson Harris.

Louisville City and Miami FC will look to maintain their undefeated streaks when they face off in this battle between two clubs that look to challenge for the title this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Louisville City FC vs. The Miami FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX (WDRB-TV - Louisville, KY)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17913727 (1)
High School Basketball

How to Watch Pewaukee vs. La Crosse Central WIAAWI Division 2 Tournament, Championship

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Murray, Kentucky, USA; Murray State Racers forward KJ Williams (0) drives past Belmont Bruins center Nick Muszynski (33) during the second half at CFSB Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs Murray State in Men's NCAA Tournament

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_17825323
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Stephen F. Austin vs. North Carolina NCAA Women's Tournament First Round

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
North Carolina Notre Dame women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UMass vs Notre Dame in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sonia Citron (11) dribbles against Miami Hurricanes forward Lola Pendande (21) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Notre Dame vs. UMass: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Georgia Amoore (5) drives to the basket for a score and foul against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Deja Kelly (25) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

North Carolina vs. SFA: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
USATSI_17929504
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Louisville City FC vs. The Miami FC

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
imago1010045256h
2022 South American Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Colombia vs. Brazil South American U-17 Women's Football Championship

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
USATSI_17918149
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Predators in Canada

By Matthew Beighle34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy