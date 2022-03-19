How to Watch Louisville City FC vs. The Miami FC

In USL Championship action, Louisville City FC hosts The Miami FC in a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

To begin the 2022 season in the USL Championship, both Louisville City FC and the Miami FC won in their respective home debuts. Now, they face each other at Lynn Family Stadium in what will be a rematch of last season's quarterfinal round, when Louisville defeated Miami by a narrow 1-0 scoreline thanks to a goal from Jorge González.

Defender and Miami FC team captain Paco Craig said the following when he spoke in the days leading up to the upcoming match at Louisville: "This is the one I've personally been waiting for since the end of last season, but as a group, we just prepare the same as we would any other game."

Miami is coming off of a 2-0 victory over New York Red Bulls II thanks to goals from Joshua Pérez and Mark Segbers at FIU Stadium.

Louisville, meanwhile, defeated Atlanta United 2 1-0 off of a 70th-minute finish from Wilson Harris.

Louisville City and Miami FC will look to maintain their undefeated streaks when they face off in this battle between two clubs that look to challenge for the title this season.

