Louisville City vs. Charleston Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch USL Soccer: Louisville City FC at Charleston Battery: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisville City FC looks to stay unbeaten on the season when it travels to Charleston on Saturday.

On Saturday, Louisville City FC hits the road, looking to win its third straight match. It beat Loudon United FC 2-0 two weeks ago and followed it up with a 5-2 win over San Diego Loyal SC last week.

Match Date: April 23, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The CW (WBKI - Louisville)

Live Stream the USL Soccer: Louisville City FC at Charleston Battery match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Louisville City FC is now 5-0-2 on the season and sits at No. 1 in the Eastern Conference. It is four points up on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and five points on Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Sunday, it will look to stay unbeaten when it takes on a Charleston Battery team that has just one win on the year.

That win came in its first match against FC Tulsa, but it has lost four games. Charleston Battery has scored just three goals in those four losses while giving up 11 goals.

It has been a tough stretch for Charleston, but Sunday, it will look to snap out of its funk and pull off a big upset of Louisville City FC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

