Louisville City is off to a fantastic start in the USL Championship, winning all three of its league matches to begin the campaign. The club is perched atop the Eastern Conference standings with nine points, two above second-place Rowdies. The Eleven, meanwhile, are in second-to-last place in the conference with two straight losses to start off the season.

How to Watch Louisville City vs. Indy Eleven Today:

Match Date: March 26, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WDRB-TV – Louisville, KY)

Live Stream Louisville City vs. Indy Eleven on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Louisville City's perfect campaign so far started off with a slim 1-0 victory at home over Atlanta United 2, thanks to a goal from Wilson Harris in the second half.

That performance was followed up by back-to-back 2-0 wins over Miami FC and New York Red Bulls II on the second and third matchdays respectively. Paolo Del Piccolo and Brian Ownby got on the scoresheet against Miami FC while Harris and Ray Serrano secured all three points for the conference leader in its visit to New York.

Louisville will look to continue its perfect streak when it hosts the Eleven, who are currently winless at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

