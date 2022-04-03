How to Watch Monterey Bay FC at Sacramento Republic FC

How to Watch USL Championship: Monterey Bay FC at Sacramento Republic FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sacramento Republic FC plays at home for the third time in four games on Saturday when it takes on Monterey Bay FC.
How to watch USL Championship: Monterey Bay FC at Sacramento Republic FC today:
Game Date: April 2, 2022
Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
TV: FOX (KTXL-TV – Sacramento, CA)
It comes in 2-0 at home but 0-1 on the road. It beat El Paso Locomotive FC 3-1 to open the season and then beat FC Tulsa 2-1 last Sunday for its second win of the year.
Saturday, it will look to stay perfect at home against a Monterey Bay FC team that is just 1-2 on the year.
Monterey Bay lost its first two games of the year to Phoenix Rising FC 4-2 and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 1-0.
It bounced back last Saturday, though, when it snuck past Oakland Roots SC 3-2 for its first win of the year.
Saturday night, it will look to make it two in a row and get back to even on the year as they try and climb up the standings.
It won't be easy, though, against a Sacramento Republic FC team that has been great at home this year.
