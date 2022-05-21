Monterey Bay vs. Louisville City stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Monterey Bay FC at Louisville City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monterey Bay FC will look for a win today to start climbings the standings from the bottom of the Western Conference.

Louisville City looks to extend its Eastern Conference lead. Louisville City is currently No. 1 with 24 points, two ahead of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. Louisville City has seven wins, three draws, and one loss on the season. 

How to Watch Monterey Bay FC at Louisville City FC Today:

Match Date: May 21, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (WBKI - Louisville)

Live Stream Monterey Bay FC at Louisville City FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monterey Bay has not been having the same success this season as it is in last place in the Western Conference with two wins and seven losses. The latest match was against Rio Grande Valley FC Toros, where the club lost 2-1. Hugh Roberts got Monterey Bay the first lead of the match with a goal in the 20th minute. RGV Toros scored two goals at the end of the first half to leave Monterey Bay with another loss. 

Monterey Bay needs to start picking up some points unless it plans to stay in last place for the remainder of the season. It will look to turn things around, beginning with tonight's game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

