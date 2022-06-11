Skip to main content

How to Watch Monterey Bay FC vs. San Antonio FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monterey Bay FC will try to pull off its second upset of the season with a win over San Antonio FC on Saturday in USL action.

Monterey Bay FC and San Antonio FC will meet tonight in a Western Conference matchup. Monterey Bay is currently at the bottom of the standings with 12 points while San Antonio is in second place with 27 points behind Colorado Springs who also has 27 points. San Antonio only trails based on goal differential. 

How to Watch Monterey Bay FC vs. San Antonio FC Today:

Match Date: June 11, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Monterey Bay FC vs. San Antonio FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In its last five games, Monterey Bay has three wins and two losses. Most recently, the team dropped a 2-0 game to the Oakland Roots. Edgardo Rito scored 20 minutes into the game to give Oakland the early lead. The final goal of the game did not come until two minutes into second-half stoppage time and it came from Dariusz Formella. Monterey was not able to recover. 

San Antonio has two wins and three losses in its last five matches. In its last outing, San Antonio lost a 1-0 game to Sacramento Republic FC. The game was scoreless until shortly before half when Douglas Martinez scored at the 37-minute mark to give Sacramento the lead and, ultimately, the win. 

While San Antonio is certainly favored in tonight's game, Monterey Bay has already pulled off an upset this season having beaten Colorado Springs 4-2 so a win for Monterey is not out of the question.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

