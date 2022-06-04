Skip to main content

How to Watch New Mexico United at Orange County SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

New Mexico United hits the road to face Orange County on Saturday in USL Championship regular-season action.

New Mexico United finds itself sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference currently with 19 points after 11 matches. Orange County, meanwhile, is second-to-last in the West with 14 points after 12 matches so far this season. The two clubs meet on Saturday at Championship Soccer Stadium in USL regular-season action.

How to Watch New Mexico United at Orange County SC Today:

Match Date: June 4, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC (KOAT - Albuquerque)

Live stream New Mexico United at Orange County SC on fuboTV: Get access now!

New Mexico is enjoying a great run of form in league action, with the club on a five-match unbeaten run with three wins and two draws in that span. The team's most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Indy Eleven with Justin Portillo and a Mechack Jérôme own goal securing the valuable away win for United.

Before that, New Mexico destroyed Phoenix 7-0 with Portillo notching a brace in the dominant win at home. Chris Wehan, Harry Swartz, Cristian Nava and Daniel Bruce also got on the scoresheet in the win in Albuquerque.

United will look to extend its unbeaten run to six matches when the team faces Orange County on Saturday in USL regular-season action.

