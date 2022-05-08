Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Red Bulls II vs. Sacramento Republic FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

New York Red Bulls II hosts Sacramento Republic FC at MSU Soccer Park on Sunday in USL Championship action.

The Red Bulls' USL team is off to a tough start in the Eastern Conference this season, with just one win in eight matches and four points, putting the club at the second-to-last place in the conference standings. Red Bulls II now hosts Sacramento, who is in sixth place in the Western Conference with 12 points in eight matches.

How to Watch New York Red Bulls II vs. Sacramento Republic FC Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (KTXL-TV – Sacramento, CA)

Live Stream New York Red Bulls II vs. Sacramento Republic FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York is on a six-match winless run in USL action with the club's only win this season dating back to March 16, a slim 1-0 finish over Atlanta United 2 thanks to a second-half strike from Jordan Adebayo-Smith.

Since that win, Red Bulls II have drawn once and lost five times and will desperately be looking for their second win in the campaign when Sacramento comes to town on Sunday.

Sacramento is coming off of back-to-back draws in USL action with the first being a 1-1 finish at home to Las Vegas, followed by a scoreless tie at home against New Mexico.

The Republic will look for their first win since April 2 when they play away at New York on the ninth matchday of the USL regular season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

New York Red Bulls II vs. Sacramento Republic FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KTXL-TV – Sacramento, CA)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0027450242h
PBA Bowling

How to Watch PBA Playoffs Semifinals

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_18058651
PGA Tour

How to Watch Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_17021373 (1)
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch New York Red Bulls II vs. Sacramento Republic FC

By Rafael Urbinajust now
May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) chases Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) as defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) looks on during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Bruins Game 4

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
imago1011847901h
Beach Volleyball

How to Watch NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
Zverev
ATP World Tour

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Singles Final

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
real madrid basketball
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Obradoiro Clube de Amigos do Baloncesto vs. Real Madrid

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy