How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at Monterey Bay FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monterey Bay will try to build on its two-game win streak with a victory over Oakland in today's Western Conference matchup.

Oakland and Monterey Bay will meet tonight in a Western Conference matchup. Monterey is currently in last place in the standings with 12 points while Oakland is tied for ninth with 16 points. 

How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at Monterey Bay FC Today:

Match Date: June 4, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KICUDT-San Francisco, CA)

Live Stream Oakland Roots SC at Monterey Bay FC on fuboTV: Get access now!

Monterey seems to starting to find a groove and is picking up the momentum a bit. Despite having two losses in its last five games, the team has also picked up three wins. Most recently, Monterey beat the leader in the Western Conference, Colorado Springs, in a 4-2 victory. 

While Oakland hasn't had as many wins in its last five games, it is technically undefeated having won two matches and played three to draws. In its last outing, Oakland beat second to last place Orange County 3-2. While the win is helpful, the team will need to be winning against the bottom teams by larger margins if it wants to compete with the top teams. 

With plenty of time left in the season for movement in the standings, both teams will be looking to move up. It looks like Monterey is already heading in that direction and it will look to continue that trend tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Oakland Roots SC at Monterey Bay FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KICUDT-San Francisco, CA)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
