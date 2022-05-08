Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at Orange County SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Only one point separates Oakland and Orange County. Both teams will be looking for separation tonight.

Oakland and Orange County will meet tonight in a USL matchup. The Roots are currently in 12th place in the USL Western Conference with seven points while Orange County is right above in 11th place with eight points.

How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at Orange County SC Today:

Match Date: May 7, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KICUDT-San Francisco, CA)

Live Stream Oakland Roots SC at Orange County SC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oakland has struggled to find success recently with only one win, one loss and three draws in its last five USL matches. Most recently, Oakland played to a 1-1 draw against the El Paso Locomotive. Despite Dariusz Formella scoring only 13' in for Oakland, the Roots were not able to hold onto the lead. The Roots conceded an own goal at the 31' mark which was credited to Danny Barbir of El Paso. 

Orange County has not had much more luck in its last five USL games winning only one game, losing two and playing two to a draw. In its last outing, Orange Country picked up a 2-1 win against the RGV Toros. Orange County was on the board only 3' into the game after Erick Torres found the net. Unfortunately, RGV scored only two minutes later to even the score. Torres struck again just before half to put in the game-winner. 

With only one point separating these two teams, it should make for an exciting and competitive game. 

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Oakland Roots SC at Orange County SC

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KICUDT-San Francisco, CA)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
imago0022058048h
