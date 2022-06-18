Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at San Antonio FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Antonio and Oakland will square off tonight in a Western Conference matchup in the USL.

No. 2 San Antonio will host No. 9 Oakland in tonight's USL Western Conference matchup. San Antonio has accumulated 30 points thus far this season while Oakland is ten points behind with 20. 

How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at San Antonio FC Today:

Match Date: June 18, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KICUDT-San Francisco, CA)

Live Stream Oakland Roots SC at San Antonio FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In its last five games, San Antonio has three wins and two losses. Most recently, the team lost big in a 4-0 club-friendly defeat against San Luis. Prior to that, the club picked up a 3-2 win over Monterrey. Christian Volesky scored first for Monterrey, but Sam Strong tied things back up. Justin Dhillon made it 2-1 for San Antonio just a few minutes later. Jordy Delem tied things back up for Monterrey, but Santiago Patiño put San Antonio back on top and the team remained there for the win. 

Oakland has two wins, one loss and two draws over its last five matches. Most recently, the team dropped a 2-1 loss to New Mexico United. Edgardo Rito put Oakland up with a goal at the 20' mark. The team held strong until the second half when Neco Brett tied things up. Chris Wehan put in the go-ahead, and game-winning, goal at the 67' mark to hand Oakland the loss. 

With both teams having a decent record over the last five games and a great potential for upsets within the league, tonight's game should be a fun one to watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Oakland Roots SC at San Antonio FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KICUDT-San Francisco, CA)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) celebrates with center Nathan MacKinnon (29) after scoring the game-winning goal during overtime of game one of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena. Lightning. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 2

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) skates during media day for the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 2

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United defender Brendan Hines-Ike (4), D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas (11), and D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) stand on the field after their game against Toronto FC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Chicago Fire vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_18554415
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Football
High School Football

How to Watch Montana East-West Shrine Game

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Truck Bristol Dirt
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch Clean Harbors 150

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_18382653
MLS

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC at FC Dallas

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at San Antonio FC

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
USATSI_18543913_168396175_lowres
NHL

How to Watch Lightning at Avalanche

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy