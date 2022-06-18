San Antonio and Oakland will square off tonight in a Western Conference matchup in the USL.

No. 2 San Antonio will host No. 9 Oakland in tonight's USL Western Conference matchup. San Antonio has accumulated 30 points thus far this season while Oakland is ten points behind with 20.

How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at San Antonio FC Today:

Match Date: June 18, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KICUDT-San Francisco, CA)

In its last five games, San Antonio has three wins and two losses. Most recently, the team lost big in a 4-0 club-friendly defeat against San Luis. Prior to that, the club picked up a 3-2 win over Monterrey. Christian Volesky scored first for Monterrey, but Sam Strong tied things back up. Justin Dhillon made it 2-1 for San Antonio just a few minutes later. Jordy Delem tied things back up for Monterrey, but Santiago Patiño put San Antonio back on top and the team remained there for the win.

Oakland has two wins, one loss and two draws over its last five matches. Most recently, the team dropped a 2-1 loss to New Mexico United. Edgardo Rito put Oakland up with a goal at the 20' mark. The team held strong until the second half when Neco Brett tied things up. Chris Wehan put in the go-ahead, and game-winning, goal at the 67' mark to hand Oakland the loss.

With both teams having a decent record over the last five games and a great potential for upsets within the league, tonight's game should be a fun one to watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.