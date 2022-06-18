Skip to main content

How to Watch Orange County SC at Louisville City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Winless in their last five matches, Orange County SC heads to Louisville City FC in matchup of teams who have three titles in the last five years.

Louisville City FC has had two weeks to simmer on a painful 1-0 road loss at Tampa Bay which saw star goalkeeper Kyle Morton exit with an injury sending the boys in purple to their fourth loss in five matches across all competitions. Orange County, who hoisted the USL Cup at the conclusion of the 2021 season, are mired in a similar slide losing three consecutive matches heading into tonight.

How to Watch Orange County SC at Louisville City FC:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The CW (WBKI – Louisville)

Live Stream the Orange County SC at Louisville City FC match on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

After playing eight of its first 14 matches away from home, Lou City plays six of their next nine inside Lynn Family Stadium where the club has only lost two league matches since June of 2021. A home win tonight would put Louisville at the top of the Eastern Conference standings as current leader Memphis 901 FC is idle this weekend. 

Earlier this week, Orange County SC announced the permanent transfer of 18-year-old defender and US Men’s National Team prospect Kobi Henry to Stade de Reims in the French first division, Ligue 1. Henry may join his new club as soon as this summer when training camp opens.

After Morton exited at Tampa Bay, Danny Faundez stepped in to make his USL debut. If LouCity manager Danny Cruz opts to go with Faundez over veteran Parker Siegfried tonight, Faundez would face his former club as he was a member of Orange County SC for two seasons but saw no minutes in his time in Irvine.

Tonight’s match is the first between the two sides in their club’s history.

Regional restrictions may apply.

