How to Watch Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Louisville City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top two sides in the United Soccer League’s Eastern Conference Square off

Unbeaten and top of the table, Louisville City FC hosts Pittsburg Riverhounds SC tonight in the Derby City. The Boys in Purple are 3-0-1 inside Lynn Family Stadium this season and are playing at home for the first time since a 1-1 draw against Indy Eleven back on March 26th. Pittsburgh sustained the only blemish on their record this season in a 1-0 loss at Las Vegas Lights FC on April 16th.

Match Date: April 30, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (WBKI - Louisville)

Live stream the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Louisville City FC match on fuboTV:

Historically history favors the visitors in this series as the road teams are 9-2-4 in the previous 15 matches.

Forward Dane Kelly is tied for the league lead with six goals so far this season and is the all-time leading scorer in USL Championship history with 99 career goals. Kelly signed as a free agent in January after spending the last two seasons with the Charlotte Independence.

Louisville has been the best defensive side in the USL Championship this season posting five clean sheets and conceding a league low four goals through eight games.

Tonight will mark the 16th meeting between Louisville and Pittsburgh, with City leading the Riverhounds 7-3-5 all-time including twice knocking Pittsburgh out of the playoffs in 2019 and 2020.

Regional restrictions may apply.

April
30
2022

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Louisville City FC

TV CHANNEL: The CW (WBKI - Louisville)
Time
7:30
PM/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USL Championship Soccer

